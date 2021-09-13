Sept. 7, 2021
Lois A. Reiner, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center in Buffalo Lake. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Sept. 13, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were "On Eagle's Wing's," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "I Am The Bread Of Life," "Song of Farewell" and "Lead Me, Lord," Honorary casket bearers were Maisie Reiner and Megan Reiner. Casket bearers were Eugene Rannow, Steve Rannow, Neil Rannow, Loren Rannow and George Quast.
Lois Ann Reiner was born March 12, 1939, in Fairfax, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Neil and Rosaria (Grosam) Harris. Lois was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Fairfax. She received her education in Fairfax, and was a graduate of the Fairfax High School Class of 1958.
On July 21, 1962, Lois was united in marriage to Raymond Reiner at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Fairfax. This marriage was blessed with one son, Michael. Lois and Raymond resided in Hutchinson. Lois and Raymond shared 55 years of marriage together before Raymond passed away Dec. 24, 2017.
Lois was employed at 3M in the factory before she retired and became a homemaker. Lois was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Lois enjoyed going out to eat, visiting her brother, garage sales, and attending her granddaughter's events. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Lois is survived by her son, Michael Reiner and his fiancee Patti Nickleson, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Maisie and Megan Reiner; sister-in-law Dorothy Anderson; many other relatives and friends.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Rosaria Harris; husband Raymond Reiner; grandson Zachary Reiner; and brother Leonard Anderson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.