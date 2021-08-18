July 31. 2021
Lois E. Johnson, 84, of Litchfield, went to her heavenly home Saturday, July 31, after a short battle with COVID-19 and complications from diabetes. A Celebration of Life Service will be hosted by her church family, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Calvary Community Church, 1200 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Community Church are preferred.
Lois will always be remembered for her gift of hospitality, her joyful outlook on life and her love of Jesus.
Lois is survived by her sister Helen Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends and church family.
She joins her husband, Kenneth, who predeceased her.