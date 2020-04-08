March 25, 2020
Lois M. McCandless, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lois Mildred McCandless was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Manannah. She was the daughter of Oscar and Mildred (Bauch) Danielson. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield by Pastor Field. She received her education in Litchfield, and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School Class of 1949.
March 23, 1950, Lois was united in marriage to Jerry McCandless in Robbinsdale. This marriage was blessed with four children, James, Carol, Jean, and Janet. Lois and Jerry resided in Grove City. They later moved to Hutchinson. Lois and Jerry shared 62 years of marriage until the passing of Jerry June 18, 2012.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed painting, woodworking, crafting, crocheting, and knitting. Lois was very artistic and could toll and decorative paint.
Lois was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Lois passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 88 years. Blessed be her memory.
Lois is survived by her children, James “Jim” McCandless and his wife Diane, of Litchfield, Carol Higgins and her husband Wally, of Hutchinson, Jean Winslow and her husband Mike, of Newport, Oregon, Janet Olson and her husband Barry, of Hutchinson; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Mildred Danielson; husband Jerry McCandless; brothers, Burton Danielson and his wife Arlene, Donald “Charlie” Danielson and his wife Gen, and Robert Danielson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.