March 29, 2022
Lorall T. Dallman, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service was Friday, April 8, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Markworth.
Lorall Thomas Dallman was born on Jan. 7, 1955, in Willmar. He was the son of Lesley and Zita (Hogan) Dallman. Lorall was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1973.
On Oct. 3, 1981, Lorall was united in marriage to Anita Block at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Destiny and Ryan. Lorall and Anita resided in Hutchinson. They shared 40 adventurous years of marriage and togetherness.
Lorall was employed at Dura Supreme in Howard Lake. He retired in 2021 and truly enjoyed the short amount of time spent being retired.
Lorall enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on the deck enjoying a beer or cocktail with Anita, anniversary trips in the fall and trips to North Carolina anytime. He enjoyed sports and especially the times he went in person to the Vikings and Twins games. His lap usually had a dog on it no matter the size! He absolutely enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his granddaughter, Lana, and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his next granddaughter.
There are so many memories and things about Lorall that are just too hard to put into words and share in this amount of space but hopefully this paints a picture of the hard working, dedicated family man he was and will remain to be in our hearts. Love you babe!
Lorall passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 67 years. Blessed be his memory.
Lorall is survived by his wife Anita Dallman; children, Destiny (Troy) DuHamel, Ryan Dallman; grandchildren, Lana DuHamel and granddaughter DuHamel due end of April; grandpuppies, Wrigley and Jazz; siblings, Linda Dallman, Ken (Jackie) Dallman, Larry (Brenda) Dallman, Brenda (Lloyd) Block, Susie (Ken) Hagness, Margo Sprengler; and many other inlaws, outlaws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lorall was preceded in death by his dad and step mom, Les and Lorayne Dallman; mom Zita Dallman; parents in-law, Wilbert (Jr.) and Kathy Block; brother Lyle Dallman; niece Kristal Hahn.
Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
