July 20, 2020
Lorelee Ann Nemec, 75, of Glencoe passed away Monday, July 20, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A memorial service for Lorelee Ann Nemec will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. The Rev. Carol Chmielewski will officiate. Inurnment Presbyterian Cemetery-Silver Lake. A time of gathering will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home Friday, July 24.
She was born April 20, 1945 in Hutchinson, the daughter of Wilbert & Genevieve (Posusta) Merrill. Lorelee was baptized and confirmed at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake.
Lorelee graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1963. She later graduated from Nursing School at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.
She was employed as an LPN at Silver Lake and Hutchinson Clinics and also at Glen Haven. She always enjoyed working with the elderly. Lorelee also helped her parents at The Silver Lake Leader Office. She was also a caretaker at Millie Benke Apt as well.
She enjoyed fishing, being at the cabin, playing cribbage and spending time with family and friends.
Survived by children, Brian Nemec and special friend Shelly Humlicek of Silver Lake, and Ann (Tony) Olson of Hutchinson; eight grandchildren, Kayla (Taylor) Broderius, Brianna Nemec (fiancé Corey Lemke), Leah Nemec, Mitchell Johnson; Taylor Janning, Nathan Janning, Elle Olson and Tyler Olson; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Mathern and Mariah Mathern; sibling, Kenneth (Dorothy) Merrill of Silver Lake and William Merrill of Annandale; a brother in law Gerald Tews of Dassel; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Wilbert & Genevieve Merrill, infant sister Kathleen and by a sister Lois Tews.
