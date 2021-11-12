Nov. 9, 2021
Loren Richard Yungk, 82, of Emily and formerly of Atwater, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home with his significant other Sharolyn Boxwell by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peterson Funeral Home in Atwater, on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021, visitation to begin at 12 p.m. with 2 p.m. service.
Loren was born on Aug. 24, 1939, to Ervin and Adeline (Behm) Yungk in Atwater. After graduating from high school, Loren enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. As Seaman 2nd Class Mechanic, he fueled planes and jets on the aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard. He was married to Lois Schultz Yungk for 17 years. After his honorable discharge, Loren farmed 50 years in Atwater. As a traditional farmer, he truly enjoyed spring planting and fall harvest seasons. He especially revealed fall tillage with his 9270 Case/IH tractor. Loren retired and moved to Emily, to delight in golf, fishing, and traveling with his endeared friend Sharolyn. Loren was a quiet gentleman with a big heart, quick wit, and a loving father. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Loren is survived by his significant other Sharolyn Boxwell of Emily; children, Perry (Kathy) Yungk of Paynesville, and Michelle (Corey) Hansen of Atwater; brother Dale Yungk of Litchfield; brother-in-law Dallas Ringler of Atwater; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Drexler, Phillip Yungk and Michelle E. Yungk; great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Abby, Hayden, Deven, and Dylan; nephews Michael (Jennifer) Wick, Brent (Deb) Ringler, and William (Ronda) Yungk; nieces Patti (Scoot) Hennen, Mamie (Tagg) Magnusen, and Tina (Todd) Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Adeline; and sister Carol Ringler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Crosslake.