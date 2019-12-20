Dec. 12, 2019
Lorene E. Flemming, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. John Pasche. Organist was Dr. JoAnn DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “Rock of Ages” and “Joy To The World.” Honorary casket bearers were Blake, Taylor, Zoey, Caden, Kale, Mariah and Makayla Flemming. Casket bearers were William Stibal, Ronald Kohls, Laurel Schiro, Dale Kohls, Leland Schiro and Jeff Hoff.
Lorene Emma Flemming was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County. She was the daughter of Otto and Ida (Ewald) Schlueter. Lorene was baptized Oct. 24, 1926, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills by the Rev. A. Baur. She was confirmed in her faith May 26, 1940, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills by the Rev. A.C. Krueger. She received her education at District 55 and parochial school in Cedar Mills.
On June 1, 1947, Lorene was united in marriage to Merrill Flemming at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills by the Rev. A.C. Krueger. This marriage was blessed with one son, James. Lorene and Merrill resided near Cosmos where they farmed. They shared 67 years of marriage until the passing of Merrill May 29, 2015.
Lorene was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills where she taught Sunday school and belonged to the Mary Martha Guild. Lorene delivered meals on wheels for many years. She was most recently a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Lorene enjoyed helping with the farm work, sewing, baking and playing cards. She also enjoyed fishing and dancing. Lorene especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Lorene is survived by her daughter-in-law LaVonne Flemming of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Thomas Flemming and his wife Tiffany, Chad Flemming and his wife Krista, and Jason Flemming and his wife Kammi; great-grandchildren, Blake, Zoey, Taylor, Caden, Kale, Mariah and Makayla Flemming; and many other relatives and friends.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Ida Schlueter; husband Merrill Flemming; son James Flemming; sisters, Irene Hoff and her husband Elmer, Deloris Kohls and her husband Clifford and Verna Schiro and her husband Donald; brothers, Wallace Flemming and his wife Velma and LeRoy Schlueter.
