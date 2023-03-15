March 14, 2023
Loretta Marie Dostal, 97, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, at Cedar Crest Estate of Silver Lake. Funeral services for will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Dr. Tom Rakow will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Sunday, March 19, at the funeral home. Interment at a later date at Bohemian National Cemetery.
Loretta was born in Hutchinson on Feb. 27, 1926, the daughter of George and Mary (Byczynski) Robison. Loretta was baptized as an infant at the St Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson and confirmed in her faith.
She attended Hutchinson Public School until the fourth grade and then moved to Silver Lake and attended the St. Adalbert Parochial school from fifth grade to eighth grade. She then attended Silver Lake High School and graduated in 1944 along with 17 other students in the class.
After high school, Loretta worked at Lowy’s Grocery Store and Rainbow Cafe in Silver Lake. This cafe was owned by her brother Frank and she worked there with her sister Frances. Later Loretta worked at 3M; being one of the first employees hired in 1947. She continued to work there until 1949.
On Monday, June 20, 1949, Loretta was united in marriage to Irvin Dostal at the St. Adalbert Parsonage by the Rev. Julkowski. Loretta and Irvin lived and farmed on the Dostal Farm where Loretta was a housewife her entire life.
Their marriage was blessed with four children; Dean, Gayle, Larry and Curtis. Loretta and Irvin were married 52 years when Irvin passed away in Jan. 2001. Their wedding was a highlight of Loretta’s life, always cherishing that day. 125 people attended the wedding and with a huge crowd at their wedding dance with the Jerry Dostal Orchestra playing. At that time, it was one of the biggest weddings in Silver Lake and one of the biggest events of Loretta’s life.
Loretta was a faithful member of Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake where she served as Ladies Aide secretary for many years and assisted with all church events with her baking and cooking skills. She was a member of the CZBJ Lodge and volunteered at Burns Manor assisting with fixing resident’s hair.
Some of her hobbies included cooking, reading, gardening, canning, sports, yard work and helping with farmwork. She and Irvin loved to listen and attend old time polka music dances. She loved to cook for her family and served the Lord through her food. Food was her ministry and legacy to others. She hosted every holiday meal to the 21 members of her family until she was 89. She could cook and bake better than any restaurant around. She grew a large garden where her specialty was canning pickles, pears, peaches, etc. She would always bake a hotdish and cake for friends and neighbors in need. She was famous for her homemade dressing for the Silver Lake Fireman’s Benefit. The meals she prepared for her family and threshing crew were so wonderful. In her later years she enjoyed going to Evergreen Senior Dining with her friends and play bingo.
Loretta is survived by her children, Dean (Coleen) Dostal of Hutchinson, Gayle (William) Christensen of Hutchinson, Larry (Rosa) Dostal of Hutchinson; grandchildren. Jake Dostal, Joe (Rachel) Dungca, Jay (Amy) Dungca; Jon (Annie) Christensen, Jason (Annalisa) Christensen, Katie (Brad) Wilson; Melissa (Chris) Miller, Michael (Nichole) Dostal, Krista (Paul) Lord; great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Paige Christensen, Jade and Taylor Wilson, Chet and Ella Christensen, Isabelle Melsha, Rowan Klinkner, Letty Lord and Rosalia Dostal, Amos and Evelyn Dungca, Alexandra and Owen Dungca.
Preceded in death by her husband, Irvin; son, Curtis at seven years old, who died in an automobile accident in 1975; her parents, George and Mary Robison; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leslie and Sophie Dostal; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Arlene Robison, sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Roy Hanson, Mildred and Clarence Ruzicka and Catherine Robison; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leslie and Mildred Vasek, Roy and Dorothy Lord; a great granddaughter, Lily Mae Dostal.
