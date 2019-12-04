Dec. 3, 2019
Lorna M. Ulwelling, 100, of Litchfield died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Augustana Dassel Lakeside Community Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Darwin.
Lorna Marion Ulwelling, daughter of Peter and Louise (Smith) Werner, was born Sept. 15, in Forest City, Minnesota. She graduated from Rose Creek High School in 1938 and was united in marriage to Victor W. Ulwelling June 6, 1942, at Fort Mead, South Dakota. Throughout her life she lived in Rose Creek, Rochester, Darwin and Litchfield, Minnesota and in Rapid City, South Dakota. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester and provided live in-home care in Rapid City. She was a waitress at Fort Mead, South Dakota, a laborer at DeKalb in Dassel and worked on the farm and raised a family.
She was active at Meeker County Hospital Gift Shop, Ladies Aid and the Extension Group. Lorna was a delegate for the Democratic Convention in Washington D.C. and taught religion for first and second graders at St. John’s Catholic Church. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Church of St. Philip. She enjoyed painting, drawing, gardening, traveling, theatre, family gatherings, all animals (large and small), especially cats, and shopping for a deal.
She is survived by her children, James (Tricia) Ulwelling of Carson City, Nevada, Lou Ulwelling of Litchfield, Beverly Gunness of Minneapolis, Phyllis Ulwelling of Litchfield and Victoria Ulwelling of Litchfield; sister Camilla Katlack of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Ulwelling; parents Louise and Peter Werner; sisters, Margaret Werner and Anita Proto; brothers-in-law, Theodore Proto and Thomas Katlack; and niece Jean Willey.
