May 17, 2020
Lorraine A. Jorgensen, 83, of Ramsey passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Sunday, May 17, at home. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. N.W., Andover. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment is at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Per health guidelines, social distancing and the use of masks are required.
Lorraine was born June 8, 1936, in Hutchinson to Ernest and Hazel (Schmidt) Wendorff. Growing up, she went to a country school in “Hutch” while being raised on a farm with two brothers, Norman and Lyle, and one sister, Sharon. She met her husband, Albert, while attending school in Hutchinson. After graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1954, Lorraine worked for the dry milk plant in Hutchinson.
On July 27, 1957, Lorraine was united in marriage to Albert Jorgensen. They were married nearly 64 years. Lorraine worked for the state of Minnesota in its tax department, Holiday Village North in Fridley for many years, Main Street (a.k.a. Kohl’s department store) and later worked at Commers Printing in Fridley. Albert and Lorraine were long-time members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale, and Mount Olive Church in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Lorraine enjoyed reading books; in particular, Danielle Steele novels. She also enjoyed gardening, birdwatching and shopping with her daughter, Lisa. Lorraine was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, and truly enjoyed baking treats for her family. Lorraine and Albert enjoyed many summers at their cabin with family and grandchildren on Lake Shamineau in Motley, and later at their lake home on Lake Francis in South Haven. Lorraine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, neighbor and friend. She loved spending time with family above all things.
Albert and Lorraine went on many adventures together during their marriage, living in New York, California, Minnesota and Arizona. Lorraine always wanted to return home to Minnesota; they last resided together in Ramsey.
She is survived by her husband Albert; children, Larry (Pamela) Jorgensen and Lisa Fondie; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Susan Jorgensen; brother Lyle (Cheryl) Wendorff; sister Sharon Rolander; sister-in-law Donna Wendorff; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her son Richard and brother Norman Wendroff.
