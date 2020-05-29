May 17, 2020
Lorraine A. Jorgensen, 83, of Ramsey passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, May 17, at home. Due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of life service is postponed. Details will be announced later.
Lorraine was born June 8, 1936, in Hutchinson to Ernest and Hazel (Schmidt) Wendorff. Growing up, she went to a country school in “Hutch” while being raised on a farm with two brothers, Norman and Lyle, and one sister, Sharon. She met her husband, Albert, while attending school in Hutchinson. After graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1954, Lorraine worked for the dry milk plant in Hutchinson.
On July 27, 1957, Lorraine was united in marriage to Albert Jorgensen. They were married nearly 64 years. Lorraine worked for the state of Minnesota tax department, Holiday Village North in Fridley for many years, Main Street (also known as Kohl’s department store), and later at Commers Printing in Fridley. Albert and Lorraine were longtime members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale, and Mount Olive Church in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Lorraine enjoyed reading books, in particular Danielle Steele novels. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching and shopping with her daughter, Lisa. Lorraine was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, and truly enjoyed baking treats for her family. Lorraine and Albert enjoyed many summers with their family and grandchildren at their cabin on Lake Shamineau in Motley, and later at their lake home on Lake Francis in South Haven. Lorraine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, neighbor and friend. She loved spending time with family above all things.
Albert and Lorraine went on many adventures together during their marriage, living in New York, California, Minnesota and Arizona. Lorraine always wanted to return home to Minnesota, and they last resided together in Ramsey.
She is survived by her husband Albert; children, Larry Jorgensen (Pamela) and Lisa Fondie; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Susan Jorgensen; brother Lyle Wendorff (Cheryl); sister Sharon Rolander; sister-in-law Donna Wendorff; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her son Richard and brother Norman Wendroff.
Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover at 763-767-7373.