Aug. 3, 2021
Lorraine Bengson, 91, died Aug. 3 at Ecumen of Litchfield-Bethany. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 17, at Ness Lutheran Church in rural Litchfield. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Lorraine Bengson was the third child born to Albert and Laura (Ness) Strom on Sept. 2, 1929, in Litchfield. Lorraine was baptized on Oct. 27, 1929, and confirmed on June 13, 1943, at Ness Lutheran Church. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947 and continued her education at Miss Woods Kindergarten-Primary School, graduating in 1949. She taught elementary education at Richfield, Mountain Home, Idaho, Litchfield and Bloomington.
John Carlson and Lorraine Strom were married July 15, 1951, at Ness Lutheran Church. They were blessed with sons, John A. and James H. They were owner/operators of the Park Grocery store in Litchfield from 1969-1972. John passed away June 10, 1978.
Lorraine worked at Litchfield Public Utilities for 24 1/2 year. She was a member of the Professional Business Women's Club, Litchfield Women’s Study Club and Zion Lutheran Church. She worked as a volunteer at Emmaus Gift Shop for many years. Eli Bengson and Lorraine Carlson were married March 6, 1982, at Zion Lutheran Church. Eli passed away June 22, 1995.
Lorraine is survived by son James Carlson and his wife Lisa of Rochester; granddaughter Laura Carlson-Heideman and her husband Scott of Montrose; grandson Blaze Carlson of Rochester; great-grandsons, Dakota and Preston Johnson, Conner Carlson, and Aedan Owens all of Minnesota; many nieces and nephews; and good friend Joyce Kindseth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John and Eli; son John A. Carlson; granddaughter Christie Carlson; and brothers Marlan Strom and Harold Strom.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com