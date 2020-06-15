June 4, 2020
Lorraine L. Benjamin, 85, of Darwin passed away Thursday, June 4, at her home in Darwin. An outdoor memorial service was on Saturday, June 13, at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends was one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing were required. Officiating was The Rev. Sara Hein. Special music was “I Believe For Every Drop of Rain A Flower Grows,” “Hymn of Promise" and “Oh Happy Day.”
Lorraine Laura Benjamin was born Aug. 29, 1934, in rural Stearns County in Sauk Centre. She was the daughter of Walter “Shorty” and Violet (Thornbloom) Johnson. Lorraine was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school through the eighth grade. She was the spelling champion for Stearns County as an eighth grader. Lorraine was transported by school bus for high school, walking 2 miles to catch the bus the first year. After that there was service to the farm site. She was a graduate of Sauk Centre High School Class of 1951 at the age of 16. Lorraine furthered her education at the St. Cloud School of Nursing for three years.
On Feb. 26, 1955, Lorraine was united in marriage to Donald Benjamin at the Methodist Church in Sauk Centre. This marriage was blessed with three children, Russell, Richard and Rebecca. Lorraine and Donald resided in Crystal, in 1969 they moved to Greenfield, and in 1995 they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 57 years of marriage until Donald passed away on Nov. 23, 2012.
Lorraine was employed at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, then served in the nursing pool, and then worked in the Emergency Room in Waconia. She became a registered nurse in 1979. When Lorraine moved to Hutchinson, she began working at Hutchinson Technology Inc. Next, she began working at American Time and Signal in Dassel. She then started work at the Divine House in Hutchinson. Later, she became a foster grandparent at Park Elementary School in Hutchinson.
Lorraine was an active member of Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson where she was an avid volunteer and loved working with the church ladies for luncheons. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 96 in Hutchinson, she was part of the Cedar Mills Lions Club and continued attending Don’s Army reunions after he passed away.
Lorraine enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading, needlework and crafts. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, picture puzzles and solitaire. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Russell (Cathy) Benjamin of Livermore, California, Richard (Sheri) Benjamin of Lakeville, Rebecca (Greg) Adelman of Darwin; grandchildren, Elias Pico, Cheyenne Pico, Nicole Benjamin, Jennifer Barclay, Ashley Benjamin, Parker Benjamin, Angela Adelman, Perri Adelman and Jared Adelman; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene (Dave) Benjamin of Hutchinson, June (Tom) Connoy of Circle Pines, and Fred (Diane) Johnson of Hastings; and many other relatives and friends.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Violet Johnson; husband, Donald Benjamin; siblings, Walter Johnson, Gloria Ridley and Patricia Stringer; and nephews, Perry Benjamin and John Corman.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.