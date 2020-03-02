Feb. 25, 2020
Lorraine C. Gehrke, 90, of Winthrop passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Oak Terrace Health Care Center in Gaylord. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Oakwood Methodist Church in New Ulm with interment in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Penn Township, McLeod County. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the church. The Rev. Gehardt Miller is officiating. Organist is Ruth Ann Gehrke. Soloist is Andrea Gehrke performing "Amazing Grace." A duet will be performed by Andrea and Justin Gehrke performing "The Circle Won't Be Broken.” Congregational hymns will be "Blessed Assurance" and "Borning Cry." Honorary casket bearers are grandchildren Chad Dolly, Justin Gehrke and Kristen Gehrke. Casket bearers are Paul Dolly, Roger Becker, Randy Knick, Burnell Knick, Gerald Knick, David Knick and Ron Knick.
Lorraine C. Gehrke was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Brownton. She was the daughter of Walter and Emma (Wilhelm) Knick. Lorraine was baptized as an infant on Sep. 15, 1929, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth June 18, 1944, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Penn Township. She attended country school District 32 in rural Brownton.
On July 14, 1948, Lorraine was united in marriage to Willmer A. Gehrke by the Rev. J.H. Kohberg at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Penn Township, McLeod County. After their marriage, the couple resided and farmed in Transit Township, Sibley County. This union was blessed with two children. Lorraine was employed at Fingerhut, Telex for 22 years, was a Headstart bus driver, and worked at Walmart in the fabric department. Lorraine and Willmer shared 53 years of marriage when he passed away on Jan. 27, 2002.
Lorraine enjoyed traveling, bowling, dancing, gardening, baking and cooking. She loved to try new recipes. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorraine attended her grandchildren's activities. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
When she needed assistance with her daily care, Lorraine became a resident of Oak Terrace Health Care Center in Gaylord and passed away there on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the age of 90 years. Blessed be her memory.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Myra Dolly and her husband Joe of Winthrop; son David Gehrke and his wife Ruth Ann of New Ulm; grandchildren, Chad Dolly, Justin Gehrke and his wife Andrea, and Kristen Gehrke and her husband, Parth Desai; great-grandchildren, Maya Gehrke, Graham Gehrke, and Elaina Brown; sisters-in-law, Bernice Knick of Glencoe, Mildred "Millie" Knick of Hutchinson, Frances Knick of Winthrop, and Lois Renner of Victoria; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Emma Knick; husband Willmer Gehrke; siblings, Ellsworth (Mildred) Knick, Luella (Herbert) Becker, Eugene Knick, Earl Knick, and Vernon Knick; brother-in-law Norman Renner.
