March 17, 2022
Lorraine Helen (Scharf) Gauger, 94, was called to her heavenly home March 17. She died with the sure hope of eternal life through her savior Jesus Christ.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Timothy Lutheran Church, 7814 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park. Visitation will be one one prior to the service at the church.
She was born Sept. 3, 1927, in New Ulm to Alfred and Rose (Hauer) Scharf. She was baptized Sept. 11, 1927, and confirmed in the faith on April 6, 1941. She was a graduate of Dr. Martin Luther High School in New Ulm and employed as an optometrist’s receptionist until she married Lawrence Gauger on Sept. 24, 1949. They raised two sons in Hutchinson. In 1977, they moved to St. Louis Park for a job change and to be near family. She was a homemaker and employed as a seamstress. She was active in numerous church activities, Ladies Society, OWLS and volunteering at the Wise Penny. She enjoyed doing puzzles and games. Time spent in prayer and devotion with her Savior was her joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Nola Scharf; husband Lawrence; sister Margie Gauger; brothers-in-law Eckhart Gauger, Wally Gauger and Merlin Lueck; sister-in-law Mildred Gauger; and son Larry. She is survived by son Randy and wife Beth; grandchildren Michael and wife Brianna, and Melissa and husband Jeff Fishbaugher; grandsons Kieran Olson and Tucker Fishbaugher; brother Richard Scharf and wife Beverly; sister-in-law Norma Lueck; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to Timothy Lutheran Church, Ladies Society, OWLS, West Lutheran High School, The Lutheran Home-Belle Plaine, or Christian Life Ministries.