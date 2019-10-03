Oct 2, 2019
Lorraine Caroline Grabow, 94, formerly of Stewart, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, at church. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Lorraine Caroline Proehl was born Oct. 21, 1924, at her family’s farm near Fernando, just south of Stewart, Minnesota. She was the fourth child born to John and Caroline (Lipke) Proehl. She was the last baby to be born in the Proehl farm house, which was built by her grandfather Henry Proehl, in 1896. She was baptized at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. Lorraine attended elementary grades at the local country school near Fernando. From seventh grade to graduation, she attended Stewart High School.
In 1947, she was united in marriage to David John Grabow of Renville. After marriage, they lived in rural Renville, rural Buffalo Lake and Stewart. There were three sons born to this union, James David, Robert John and Dean Steven.
Following graduation from Stewart High School, Lorraine worked briefly at First State Bank of Stewart, then at State Bank of Buffalo Lake for 29 years. She was active in the life of her church, having been a Sunday school teacher, member of a women’s Bible study group and a member of the cemetery board. She could always be counted on to supply delicious loaves of bread or a fresh pie for bake sales. She also served on the board of Buffalo Lake Nursing Home and Stewart City Council. Lorraine enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, playing cards and good conversation. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed many wonderful meals at her homes and can attest to her skills as a cook and baker. Her faith was very important to her and guided her life from beginning to end.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, James (Virginia) of Madison Lake, Robert (Carol) of Carollton Texas and Dean (Joan) of Litchfield; grandchildren, Paul (Beth) Grabow and children Ryan, Alison and Hailey of Lakevillle, Amy Grabow and Karlee of Lakeville, Jared Grabow (Nicole) and expected baby girl (Feb. 2020) of Dallas, Texas, Robby (Karen) Grabow and children, Rachel, Heidi and David of Orlando, Florida, John Grabow and sons, Max and Sam of Litchfield, Michael (Kathy) Grabow and children, Caroline, Henry and James of Litchfield, Joy (Lyle) Olberding and children, Evelyn, Stella, Ruthie and Walter of Delano and Annie (Chris) Patten and children, Molly, Edward, Vincent and Jane of Litchfield; sisters-in-law, Merle Smith and Hellen Grabow of Renville; numerous nieces and nephews; and special life-long friend Vera Bents.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband David in 1982; brother Arnold Proehl; and sisters, Dorothy (who died in infancy) and Delores Elizabeth Quinn.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com