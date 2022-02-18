Feb. 15, 2022
Lorraine Karnik, 92, of Hutchinson and formerly of Bird Island died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:15 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with The Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday prior to the service from 12 noon to 1:15 p.m.
Lorraine Mary Karnik was born on Dec. 19, 1929, to James and Mary (Houdek) Kodet in Olivia. She went to school and graduated from Olivia High School. Lorraine married Lawrence Karnik on June 6, 1951, at The Church of St. Mary’s in Bechyn, and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. They began their married life on the family farm in Bird Island prior to moving into town. Their marriage was blessed with four daughters. Lorraine worked at Renville County Hospital. She later became a daycare provider. Throughout it all, she enjoyed being a homemaker. Lorraine enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dancing, listening to old time music, spending time with family and friends, and always willing to give a helping hand to anyone needing it. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she taught gardening, baking, playing cards, and cross stitching.
Lorraine is survived by her four daughters, Kathleen (Brian) Schmoll of Darwin, Charlene (Paul) Garrison of Litchfield, Karen Karnik of Austin, Texas, and Cindy (Steve) Wadsworth of Hutchinson; her grandchildren, Chris (Maureen) Schmoll, Nicole Schmoll, Charisse Triche (fiancé Derek Issacson), Matthew (Kalli) Triche, Christi (Erick Liard) Triche, Briana (Nick) Berndt, Erick (Rosalyn) Kotila, Hailey Borek, Danielle Wadsworth, Brandlyn Wadsworth (fiancé Ryan Horstmann), Daeshaundra (Charley) Popp, and Logan Wadsworth; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson Schmoll, and Alden and Lena Triche.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lawrence; and great-granddaughter, Lily Ann Triche.
Blessed Be Her Memory.
Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.