April 27, 2023
Lorraine Nemitz, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away April 27, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Funeral Service was May 4, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Vicki Toutges. Pianist was Bonnie Westmiller. Reading by Olivia Peterson and Adam Nemitz. Eulogy by Daniel Nemitz. Congregational hymns were: “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross”. Casket bearers were Jerome Karl, Grant Karl, John Nemitz, Blaine Schiro, Bill Mills, Ottis Patterson.
Lorraine Edith Nemitz was born Aug. 27, 1929, at her parents’ home in Rich Valley Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of Andrew and Edith (Hatz) Fuglsang. She grew up in McLeod County, and graduated from the Glencoe High School in 1946.
On Sept. 3, 1948, Lorraine was united in marriage to Alfred Nemitz in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with two children, Laurie and Gregg. Following their marriage, Alfred and Lorraine resided in Hutchinson where they were members of the Congregational United Church of Christ. They shared nearly 37 years of marriage before Alfred passed away on July 27, 1985.
Through the years, Lorraine was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary. She worked at 3M, Hutch Sewing Center, Hutchinson Sewing and Vacuum, and Carlson Pharmacy. Lorraine was active with the Women’s Fellowship at church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the 8 & 40 of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
Lorraine was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She also enjoyed her weekly coffee group get togethers, playing cards and baking cookies, especially during the holiday season. Lorraine especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lorraine was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She would do anything for anyone and expect nothing in return.
Lorraine moved into Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, on Feb. 27, 2020. While at Cedar Crest, she enjoyed watching the birds at the feeder and would often scold the squirrels when they tried to steal the food.
Lorraine passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Laurie Runke and her husband, Gene, of Hutchinson; son, Gregg Nemitz and his wife, Shelly, of Shoreview; grandchildren, Melissa (Ottis) Patterson, Teresa (Miguel) Campa, Daniel (Bailey) Nemitz, Adam (fiancé, Leigh) Nemitz, and Olivia (Avery) Peterson; great-granddaughter, Arin Campa; many other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; brothers, Everett Fuglsang and his wife Catherine, Harold Fuglsang and his wife Emogene; sister, Joyce Karl and her husband, Joe.
The family of Lorraine would like to thank all of the staff at Cedar Crest Estate for the wonderful care given to Lorraine.
