April 29, 2023
Lorraine M. Pommerer, 65, of Litchfield, formerly of Darwin, died on April 29, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. May 5, at Church of St. Philip. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. May 4, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Lorraine Mildred Pommerer, the daughter of Norbert and Elizabeth (Pohlmann) Boecker, was born on Feb. 9, 1958, in Sauk Centre, and graduated from Belgrade High School. She was united in marriage to Steve Pommerer on Aug. 8, 1992. Lorraine was a long time custodian at Ripley Elementary school. In her free time, Lorraine enjoyed cross-stitch and shopping, she could often be found working on puzzles or tending to her flowers. She loved traveling, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lorraine had a passion for baking Christmas cookies with her sisters and celebrating monthly birthdays with her siblings.
Lorraine is survived her daughter, Kristie (Bill) Isakson; and son Clifton (Beth Schlangen) Mills; grandchildren, Alexis, Leah, Dylan (Rachel), Jackson, Kayla, Adrianna, Verena, Savannah and Harlie; great grandson, Grayson; siblings, Elmer (Julie) Boecker, Ed (Helen) Boecker, Dorothy (Wilfred) Feldewerd, Rita (Gene) Revermann-Fischer, Janet Michels, Geraldine (LeRoy) Moscho, Edna (Robert) Kramer, Allen (Val) Boecker and Tommy (Angie) Boecker; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Shirley Pommerer; brothers-in-law, David and Mike (Janie); Felix the cat; many other extended family members.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Elizabeth Boecker; husband, Steve; brothers, Ralph and Eugene; sister-in-law, Adeline; brothers-in-law, Ken and Maurice; nephews, John and Greg; nieces, Vanessa, Amanda and Mary; Speckles the dog and many other pets.
