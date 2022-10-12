Oct. 9, 2022
Lorraine E. Watkins, 82, of Litchfield, died on Oct. 9, 2022 in Willmar. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. A visitation will be from Noon-2 p.m. on Friday at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. Interment will be held in the Forest City Cemetery.
Lorraine Ella Watkins (Kuehl) was born to Leone Ella Kuehl (Bach) and William Edward Albert Kuehl on March 18, 1940 in Litchfield. She was raised on the family farm near Forest City and loved to share happy memories from her childhood throughout her life. Lorri attended school in Litchfield and graduated in June 1958. In 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Hochstedler. They were blessed with five children, Christie, Cindi, Corinne, Cheri and Chad. Donald and Lorraine divorced after 16 years of marriage. Years later, Lorri met the love of her life, Arnold “Ray” Watkins, in the waiting room of a local chiropractor’s office. They were married on June 22, 1991 and spent nearly 30 wonderful years of life together before Ray’s death on his 91st birthday in Jan. of 2021.
Lorri had a caring heart that was evident to all who knew her. She was always ready to lend a listening ear over a cup of coffee and freshly baked goods. In her later years, she took wonderful care of her aging uncles, parents, and beloved husband, Ray. In fact, she was happiest and living her calling when she was caring for others.
Whether frequenting garage sales (before garage sales were “cool”), or coming up with new and creative hot dishes to feed her five children and any of their neighborhood friends (nobody was ever turned away from the supper table), Lorri could stretch a dollar farther than ever made sense. Without complaint, she often went without so her kids would have what they needed. She was a wonderful mother who taught her children the importance of love and forgiveness.
But the greatest gift Lorri gave to the world was her unwavering faith in God. She lived through some very challenging times, but never lost her faith and belief, standing firm on His promise of salvation through His son, Jesus Christ. In the last few months of her life, she spoke often of heaven and looked forward to being reunited with her family members who went before her, especially her beloved husband, Ray.
Lorraine passed into her eternal home on Sunday evening, Oct. 9, 2022, with her children surrounding her bedside.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Christie (Dave) Wright, Cindi (Kate) Gorr, Corinne (Gaylen) Heacock, Cheri (Tony) Korman, and Chad (Kandy) Hochstedler; 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leone Kuehl and her husband, Arnold “Ray” Watkins.
Praise God for her life!
Please sign our on-line guest book at www.johnsonhagglund.com