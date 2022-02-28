Feb. 25, 2022
Louis "Lou" John Huber, 79 of Watkins, died on Friday at Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Church of St. Philip with a 3 p.m. rosary and 5:30 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at a later date in Excelsior.
The son of Louis F. and Isabelle N. (Matchke) Huber, he was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Minnetonka. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1960. In his younger days he enjoyed working on race cars at Raceway Park in Shakopee. He proposed to Carole on Valentine's Day and they were united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1999. He was a member of the Church of St. Gertrude and later the Church of St. Philip and the Darwin Knights of Columbus. Lou was a heavy equipment operator for various companies before starting the Huber Trucking Company with his brother Robert. In addition to being a full-time farmer, Lou worked for Riebe Sod for many years and the Meeker County Highway Department for 21 years. He was Santa Clause at Turck’s Tree Farm for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to auctions.
Lou is survived by his wife, Carole, of Watkins; son, Louis Huber, of Watkins; stepsons Richard and William; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Isabelle; brother Robert Huber; and sister Jane Trusty.
