July 3, 2019
Louis George Kohls, 76, of Glencoe passed away Wednesday, July 3, at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, July 9, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. Officiating was the Rev. Anthony Stubeda. Pianist was Mary Ann Thalmann. Song leaders were Gus and Irene Makovsky. Musical selections were “The Strife is O’er,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearers were Brian Schmitz and Devin Schmitz.
Louis George Kohls was born April 22, 1943, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Martin and Rosella (Plath) Kohls. Louis was baptized as an infant May 23, 1943, by the Rev. Krueger and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth May 25, 1958, by the Rev. Beck, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. He received his education at St. John’s Lutheran School in Cedar Mills, and Hutchinson High School in Hutchinson.
On Oct. 12, 1996, Louis was united in marriage to Debra Polzin at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. Louis lived in Hutchinson and then after his marriage to Debra they made their home in Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Rebecca. Louis and Debra shared more than 22 years of marriage.
In addition to being a loving husband and father, Louis delivered Coke products for 25 years. He then worked at Young America Corp. in Norwood Young America, and Medallion Cabinetry in Waconia. He also helped others farming.
Louis was a strong man and great dad who took care and was there for his family. He loved all music, especially polka music and dancing with Debra. He also enjoyed playing cards, camping, going to concerts and watching WWE wrestling every Monday and Tuesday. Louis treasured the time spent with his family and friends, especially his great nieces, nephews and grandsons.
Blessed be his memory.
Louis is survived by his wife Debra “Debbie” Kohls of Glencoe; daughter, Rebecca Schultz and her husband, Willy, of Savage; grandchildren, Louis Schultz and Elijah Scott; sister Ruth Stafford and her husband, Robert, of Litchfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald Polzin and his wife, Lois, of Cokato, Robert Polzin and his wife, Peggy, of Prior Lake, Linda Schmitz and her husband, David, of Chaska, Judy Hoen and her husband, Gerald, of Norwood Young America, Lorrie Schmidt and her husband, Alan, of Hutchinson, Ronald Polzin and his wife, Kristina, of Plymouth and Tamara Polzin of Waconia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Rosella Kohls; brothers, Gary Kohls and Delmar Kohls; and niece, Dana Stafford.
