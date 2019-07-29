July 26, 2019
Louis “Louie” Kruse, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. The Rev. Dave Hormann will officiate. Interment will follow at Winsted Public Cemetery in Winsted. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Louis was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Willow Lake Township, Redwood County, to the late George and Esther (Fennern) Kruse. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith in 1941 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Willow Lake Township. Louis worked throughout his youth on the family farm while receiving his education at the country school. Louis was drafted into the United States Air Force near the end of World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and worked for two years as a farm hand for extended family, Irvan and Blanche Kruse. He also worked for more than 12 years at Wanda and Wabasso Creameries. Upon their closures, Louis relocated to Minneapolis where he worked for the YWCA in maintenance for a number of years. He was later hired as a custodian within the Richfield Public School District, where he retired after 23 years.
On June 18, 1966, Louis was united in marriage to Janice Lynn Mattson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Willow Lake Township. This marriage was blessed with a daughter, Mary Jo. Louis and Janice lived in Richfield until his retirement, and then relocated to Winsted to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
Louis was an active member of Berea Lutheran Church in Richfield and St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, sports, playing cards and spending quality time with his family. Louis always brought a smile and laughter to everyone he knew. He will always be remembered for his patience, kindness and unconditional love.
Louis was a resident of Harmony River Living Center since 2015. Blessed be his memory!
Louis is survived by his daughter Mary Jo (Kruse) Horstmann; grandchildren, Kristin and Ryan Horstmann; brother Delbert Kruse; and many other friends and family.
Louis was preceded in death by his wife Janice Kruse; parents George and Esther Kruse; sister Irma Bierman; brothers, Alvin Kruse, Luvern Kruse, Herb Kruse and a brother (in infancy).
Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com