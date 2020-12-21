Dec. 17, 2020
Louise E. Schutz, 100, of Litchfield, died Thursday Dec. 17, at her home in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Dec. 21, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation was at the church Sunday Dec. 20. Interment will be held at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Louise Elizabeth Schutz, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Krueger) Schneider was born in Cold Spring, Jan. 28, 1920. She received her education in St. Boniface and was united in marriage to George Schutz Sept. 23, 1940 in Cold Spring. Throughout her life she lived in Cold Spring, Eden Valley and moved to Litchfield in 1963. She was a cook and housekeeper for the Church of St. Philip Rectory and also cooked at the Litchfield Hospital, the Travelers Inn and for assisted housing. She was a long-time resident of the Lincoln Apartments in Litchfield. Louise was a member of the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield where she was active with the CCW and started the quilting group. She enjoyed listening to her cousin Harold Krueger’s accordion and old-time music. She was exceptional at embroidery, quilting and crocheting and needlework; and enjoyed camping, gardening, canning, and spending time with family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Betty (Kevin) Issendorf of Litchfield, and Vera Christie of Litchfield; grandchildren, Richard (Sue) Koll, Dianna (Kurt) Streed, Troy (Rhonda) Issendorf, Trent (Amy) Issendorf, Travis (Aimee) Issendorf, Lance (Rachelle) Christie, and Kerie (Jeff) Thoma; great grandchildren, Derek (Shelby) Koll, Dylan (Tasha) Koll, Meghan (Aric) Adams, Spencer Streed, Shea Issendorf, Kiya Issendorf, Tyler Issendorf, Kiley Issendorf, Everett Issendorf, Bennett Issendorf, David (Tami) Ahl, Beau Thoma and Alex Thoma; great great-grandchildren, Aric Adams Jr., Hadlee Adams, Kinsley Adams, Adler Koll; and son-in-law Darwin (Lylie Miller) Koll.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Mary; husband George; daughter Mary Lou Koll; siblings Joseph Schneider, and Pauline Erpelding; and son-in-law Bruce Christie.
