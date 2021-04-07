April 5, 2021
Lova Darlene Ivesdale, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Monday, April 5. Private family services will be held.
She was born Oct. 22, 1931 in Edmore, North Dakota, the daughter of Lewis and Ann (Koehn) Wavrin.
Lova was a 1949 graduate from Edmore High School. She attended Mayville State College in Mayville, South Dakota, receiving a degree in teaching. She went on to teach country school at a country school near Hot Springs, South Dakota. She later worked at a bottling company and hardware store in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
On June 4, 1956, Lova Wavrin and George Ivesdale were united in marriage in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The family made their home in Starbuck, where Lova raised their three children. When the children were older, Lova enjoyed working as a home health care aid in Pope County for 10 years, retiring when she was 60 years old. After retirement, Lova and George moved to Hutchinson, to be closer to family.
Lova enjoyed hosting holidays and cooking the traditional holiday meals for her family. She also enjoyed playing cards and Yahtzee, bridge club, baking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a cherished resident of Woodstone Senior Living where she will be missed by the staff and her friends she made there. Lova was a warm and loving woman, who had a great sense of humor and was always there when anyone needed her.
Lova is survived by her daughter Georgia Beck; son Jon (Gail) Ivesdale; grandchildren, Justin, and Brittany Beck, Jeff, Joe, and Laura Hillyer; brother Gerald (Sylvia) Wavrin; siblings-in-law, Bob Schledorn, Mary Wavrin; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Ivesdale; daughter Julie Ivesdale; parents Lewis and Ann Wavrin; sisters, Loyce (Art) Nygaard, Clarene Schledorn, Dona (Orrie) Erickson; and brothers, Wayne (Dorothy) Wavrin, Ronald Wavrin.
