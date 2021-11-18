Nov. 15, 2021
Lowell E. Peterson, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Funeral service was Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating were The Rev. Mark Richardson and The Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Eulogist was Luke Olson. Scripture reader was Loren Olson. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle’s Wings” and “How Great Thou Art”. Special music for prelude (CD) was “Go Rest High on the Mountain”. Honorary casket bearers were Sam Traxler, Claire Traxler, Jack Traxler, Colton Traxler, Gabe Calderon, Logan Calderon, Austin Calderon and Quinn Caillier. Casket bearers were Matthew Traxler, Josh Traxler, Lindsay Calderon, Elgin Phillips Jr., Kyle Witte, Brittany Caillier, Nicholas Witte, Erica Witte and Ashley Witte. Military Honors were by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Lowell Elmer Peterson was born on July 13, 1938, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Elmer and Agnes (Jennicke) Peterson. Lowell was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1956. He furthered his education at Hutchinson Vocational Technical College.
Lowell entered active military service in the United States Navy on June 12, 1956, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Cold War as a Fire Control Technician (Automatic Director) aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Hancock and the guided missile cruiser U.S.S. Norton Sound. He received an Honorable Discharge on Mar. 18, 1959, having achieved the rate of Petty Officer Second Class.
On Oct. 7, 1961, Lowell was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Fabel at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Sherry, Nancy and Julie. Lowell and Barbara made their home in Lynn Township, rural Hutchinson. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Lowell was a lifelong farmer in Lynn Township, retiring in 1999. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Lowell was also a member of McLeod County Holstein Association, Minnesota Holstein Association, Heatwole Threshing Association, Hutchinson Driftriders, Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, and Hutchinson VFW Post 906.
Lowell made daily trips to the cemetery to visit with his wife. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, ice and lake fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, going to Hutchinson Tiger sporting events, Minnesota Twins games with LouAnn and Sue, and watching the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball and the Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed listening to country music, county and state fair holstein shows, Heatwole Threshing and tractor pulls, bingo at the Senior Center, and having happy hour coffee with neighbors and friends at the Hutch Café on Sunday mornings after church.
Lowell passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Lowell is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Elgin) Phillips of Hamilton, Ohio, Nancy (Greg) Witte, of Hutchinson, Julie (Doug) Witte, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Matthew (Leah) Traxler, Josh (Melissa) Traxler, Lindsay (Alex) Calderon, Elgin Phillips Jr., Kyle (Courtney) Witte, Brittany (Jeff) Caillier, Nicholas (Katelyn) Witte, Erica Witte, and Ashley Witte; great-grandchildren, Sam and Claire Traxler, Jack and Colton Traxler, Gabe, Logan, and Austin Calderon, Quinn Caillier; sisters, Lavonne Kaufman, Murial (Harold) Von Berg, and Lois (Gary) Hoffman; brother-in-law, Gene (Kathy) Fabel; many other relatives and friends.
Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Agnes Peterson; wife Barbara Peterson; parents-in-law, Leonard and Lucy Fabel; brothers, Duane (Marcella) Peterson, Lloyd (Loretta) Peterson, and Omar (Edith) Peterson; brother-in-law Hillard Kaufman; sister-in-law Beverly Fabel.
