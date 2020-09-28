Sept. 27, 2020
Lowell L. Larson, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Cedars at St. Louis Park, a Villa Center. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiating. Soloist is Rev. Eugene DeVries “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”
Lowell Leon Larson was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Albert and Edna (Hartman) Larson. Lowell was baptized as an infant at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 10, 1949, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in his home area.
Lowell resided in Hutchinson his whole life and recently resided at Park Towers in Hutchinson. He was a member at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
He enjoyed riding his bicycle around town, loved his cats and dogs, and spending time with his family and friends.
Lowell passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, at Cedars at St. Louis Park, a Villa Center, at the age of 85 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Lowell is survived by his sister Norma L. Duesterhoeft of Hutchinson; nephew Keith Duesterhoeft of Waconia; niece Brenda Imholte of Big Lake; four great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great-nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Edna Larson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.