Jan. 19, 2022
Lowell M. Neumann, 95 of Litchfield, died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service with The Rev. Jay Panning officiating. A family graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Lowell M. Neumann was born July 26, 1926, in Hutchinson, to Theodore and Lucille Neumann. He was a 1944 graduate of Hutchinson High School. While in high school he worked part-time for the JCPenney company. After graduation from high school, he worked for a period of time for the Veteran’s Administration in Washington, D. C. and for the Square Clothing company in Hutchinson. In 1948, he enrolled in the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in April of 1950. He began employment immediately with the Firestone Dealership in Marshall, as an office manager. In August 1952, he began employment with First District Association in Litchfield, retiring as controller after 35 plus years of employment in February 1988.
Lowell was united in marriage to Beverly Trei of Marshall, in May of 1952. She passed away in 1963. On Aug. 10, 1974, he was married to Adeline Hukriede Smith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Lowell was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, serving at various times as treasurer, on the stewardship and finance committees, Men’s Club, and church choir. He was a long-time secretary-treasurer of the Minnesota Dairy Producers District 16, member and president of the Litchfield Male Chorus, and served on the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Since retirement, he and Adeline had been wintering in Arizona, returning to Litchfield for the summers until 2004 when they moved full time to Apache Junction, Arizona. Lowell enjoyed walking, bicycling, swimming, reading, and group singing.
Lowell is survived by stepsons, Gary Smith and Gale (Darlene) Smith, both of Litchfield; step-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Unadel Warnke and Lucille Danielson; brothers William and Ralph; his first wife Beverly; and his second wife Adeline.
