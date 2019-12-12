Dec. 8, 2019
LuAnn M. Hoff, 65, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, at her home in Acoma Township. Memorial service was Thursday, Dec. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County, with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist was Jane Vacek. Congregational hymns were “Just As I Am,” “Rock of Ages” and “Abide With Me.” Honorary urn bearers were Scott Hoff, Aaron Lueck, Andrew Ulrich and Jessica Baldwin. Urn bearer was Andrew Lueck.
LuAnn Marie Hoff was born April 24, 1954, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Elton and Glora (Boehner) Lueck. LuAnn was baptized as an infant May 9, 1954, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, by the Rev. William Ebb and was later confirmed April 7, 1968, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson by the Rev. R.H. Raeder and the Rev. Walter Marth. She received her education in Silver Lake and Hutchinson, graduating with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1972. LuAnn then furthered her education at Witt Beauty Academy in Mankato.
LuAnn was united in marriage to Eugene Hoff Sept. 8, 1979, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Jeremy Gene and Jenna Marie. LuAnn and Eugene resided in Acoma Township, McLeod County. They shared 40 years of marriage.
LuAnn worked for a short time at Plaza Barber and Beauty and then began working at 3M in February 1974. It was there she retired in October 2009.
LuAnn enjoyed flowers, shopping, decorating and cross-stitching. She was a member of the Heatwole Threshing show and registered tractors for the shows.
Blessed be her memory.
LuAnn is survived by her husband Eugene Hoff of Acoma Township; children, Jeremy Hoff of Hutchinson and Jenna Hoff of Hutchinson; brother Ronald Lueck and his wife, Vickie, of Dassel; brother-in-law Gerald Hoff and his wife, Vernona, of Arlington; sisters-in-law JoAnn Kallemeyn and her husband, Kevin, of Hutchinson and Janet Hoff of Darwin; and many other relatives and friends.
LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents Elton and Glora Lueck; brother Roger Lueck; grandparents, Benhard and Louise Lueck and Alto and Attilia (Hasse) Boehner; parents-in-law Harvey and Fern Hoff.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.