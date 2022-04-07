April 2. 2022
LuAnn F. Mueller, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family service was April 4, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Eric Nelson, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lester Prairie.
LuAnn Faye Mueller was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Arthur and Leona (Kruschke) Wroge. LuAnn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato. She received her education in Glencoe, and was a graduate with the Glencoe High School class of 1961.
On Feb. 18, 1961, LuAnn was united in marriage to LeRoy Mueller in Winsted. This marriage was blessed with five children, Lisa, Lonnie, Leigh, Lynette, and Lona. LuAnn and LeRoy resided in Lester Prairie, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 42 years of marriage before LeRoy’s passing on May 22, 2003.
LuAnn was employed in production at Starkey’s in Glencoe. She also worked in the cleaning service department at AmericInn in Hutchinson. She retired in 2020. LuAnn was a member of St. Paul ‘s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie.
LuAnn enjoyed reading, camping, and fishing. She especially enjoyed family time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
LuAnn passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 79 years. Blessed be her memory.
LuAnn is survived by her children, Lisa (Kenneth) Johnson of Hutchinson, Lonnie Mueller of Glencoe, Leigh Mueller and his significant other, Bernie Jaan of Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, Lynette (Dan) Trukki of Plato, Lona Burandt of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kali (John) Powers, Kristina Jerve, Whitney (Spencer) Durbin, Cheyenne (Casey Jr.) Zimmerman, Tayler Johnson, Kaylee (Aaron) Steffen, Jonathon (Jayme) Trukki, Brianna Trukki and her significant other, Kyle Aerts, Jeffrey Burandt, Michael Burandt; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Steffen, Abby Steffen, Kiara Durbin, Nikolai Durbin, J.T. Powers, Josephine Powers, Madison Jerve, Colton Jerve, Mia Trukki, Charlotte Zimmerman; sisters, Norma Jaus of Hamburg, Phyllis (Jerry) Marth of Gaylord; brother Rodger (Kristi) Wroge of Luck, Wisconsin; many other relatives and friends.
LuAnn is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Leona Wroge; husband LeRoy Mueller; sister Marlys Machenthun.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.