Nov. 15, 2021
Lucille D. Haas, 91, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Lutter officiating. Organist is Dianne Runke. Congregational hymns are "How Great Thou Art," "I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry," "Day by Day" and "My God And I."
Lucille Dorothy Haas was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Preston Lake Township. She was the daughter of William and Louise (Rath) Bulau. Lucille was baptized as an infant in 1930 and later confirmed in her faith as a youth in 1944, both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. She received her education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate with the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1948.
On June 23, 1950, Lucille was united in marriage to Leonard Haas at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with four children, Thomas, Connie, Scott, and Cathy. Lucille and Leonard were longtime residents on the farm outside Buffalo Lake and later moved to the Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson in 2015. They relocated to Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson in 2018. Lucille and Leonard shared 70 years of marriage until the passing of Leonard Dec. 27, 2020.
Lucille was employed as a cook at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center for 11 years and then went on to cook for the kids at Buffalo Lake Public School for 16 years. She was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed sewing, being a member of Blanket Angels for the church, crafts, gardening, flowers, and birds. Lucille especially enjoyed babysitting and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Lucille passed away Monday, Nov. 15, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 91 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Lucille is survived by her children, Thomas Leonard Haas and his wife Cindy, of Buffalo Lake, Connie Lou Curry of Hutchinson, Scott Leonard Haas and his wife Lori, of Buffalo Lake, Cathy Louise Scharmer and her husband Shawn, of St. Cloud; grandchildren, David (Tracy) Haas, Renae (Jeremy) Weigel, Christopher (Brandi) Curry, Tracy (Aaron) Berry, Bryan Haas, Shane (Lesha) Haas, Tanner (Angela) Haas, Melissa Sik, Tonia Scharmer, and Brett (Jillian) Scharmer; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Bulau, Robert (Mary) Bulau, Irene (Chuck) Yerks, Phyllis Dunphy, Mary (Allyn) Taylor, Wendy (Tom) Wick; many other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise Bulau; siblings, Glenn Bulau, Ken Bulau, Wanda Bulau.
