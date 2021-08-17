Aug. 16, 2021
Lucille June Mansicka, 75, of Rochester, formerly of Kingston, died Monday, Aug. 16, in Rochester. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Kingston Apostolic Cemetery in Kingston with the Rev. Kevin White officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair during the service.
Lucille June Mansicka was born July 27, 1946 in French Lake Township to Norman and Harriet Smith. Lucille (Lucy) attended Kimball Schools, graduating in 1964. Lucy married Gary Mansicka in 1969 and they made their home on Lake Francis. Lucy and Gary raised four children there and they lived there up until 2017 when they moved to Rochester. Lucy was a PCA at the Meeker County Hospital in Litchfield for many years. Lucy loved fishing, gardening, and just sitting at her kitchen table watching beautiful Lake Francis. She also loved playing the claw machine game which she won many dolls and toys for her grandchildren. She was also a doll collector just like her mom. By far, her greatest love was her children and grandchildren.
Lucy is survived by her husband Gary, of Rochester; her four children, Tim Schoen of Clearwater, Vickie (Gary) Lamon of Clearwater, Cory (Amy) Mansicka of Rochester, Chrissy (Troy) Miller of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Shirley Hendrickson, Carol Jean Hendrickson, Stanley Smith, Marly Harbinson, and Darlene Lampi.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Tyler Mansicka; her parents Norman and Harriet Smith; her sisters, Betty Angermeier and Alice Erickson.