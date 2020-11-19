Nov. 13, 2020
Lucille M. Smith, 94, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Nov. 13, at Auburn Manor in Chaska. Funeral services were Thursday, Nov. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Behold A Host Arrayed In White” and “Beautiful Savior.” Casket bearers were Aaron Smith, Michael Thorsen, David Smith, Dr. Clay Schulte, Wayne Mattsfield and Steven Smith.
Lucille Marjorie Smith was born June 26, 1926, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of John and Louise (Severson) Michelson. Lucille was baptized as an infant in 1926 and later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 12, 1940, both at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. She received her education in Minneapolis and was a graduate of the West High School Class of 1944. Lucille attended St. Olaf College in Northfield and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis in 1948.
On June 29, 1955, Lucille was united in marriage to Leslie Smith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with three children, David, Henry John and Steven. Lucille and Leslie resided in Hutchinson and shared 59 years of marriage together until Leslie passed away July 24, 2014.
Before marriage, Lucille was employed as a tax accountant at Cargill in Minneapolis and then was employed at the Helgeson & Co., CPA firm in Minneapolis. After marriage, Lucille was a bookkeeper for Leslie Smith Insurance Agency in Hutchinson for 31 years. She also did tax returns for a small number of clients. Lucille was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Lucille enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed attending local plays and concerts and watching public television. Lucille loved arts and crafts and knitted afghans when her nieces' and nephews’ children and her grandchildren were born. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
In August 2016, Lucille became a resident at Auburn Meadows Assisted Living in Waconia. She then moved to Auburn Courts Memory Care in Chaska in January 2017. She then became a resident at Auburn Manor in Chaska July 22, 2018.
Blessed be her memory.
Lucille is survived by her children, David Smith of Chaska and Steven Smith and his wife Lizbeth of Chaska; grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron and Silvia Smith; brother-in-law Floyd Thorsen of Waconia; nieces and nephews, Julie Thorsen-Klos, Michael Thorsen, Greg Thorsen, Karon Kutz, Dr. Clay Schulte, Janet Spalding, Stacy Gatto, Kimberly Schulte and Melanie Brauer; and many other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents John and Louise Michelson; husband Leslie Smith; son Henry John Smith in infancy; sister Joan Thorsen; mother-in-law Emma Schulte Smith, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George and Delsie Schulte, Dorothy Schulte, and Clarence Schulte.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.