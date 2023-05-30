May 25, 2023
Lucille C. Nyhammer, 99, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, May 25, in Orono. A Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 177 Glendale Drive in Long Lake.
Lucille Corrine Nyhammer was born in Minneapolis on Oct. 4, 1923, to Erik and Elma (Nelson) Olson. She was baptized in Minneapolis in 1923 and confirmed in 1935 in Minneapolis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941, and was united in marriage on May 20, 1946, to Haakon Nyhammer in Excelsior.
Lucille worked for the United States Government Administration in the 1940s. Lucille and her husband, Haakon, owned grocery stores from 1946 -1995. Throughout her life, she lived many places including Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Missouri, Mississippi, Arlington, Mankato, Plato, Excelsior, Eden Prairie, South Haven, and Orono. She was a member of the Lioness Club.
Lucille is survived by her children, Bruce (Diana) Nyhammer, Dale (Sue) Nyhammer, and Dwight ‘Nils’ (Minhtam) Nyhammer; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beverly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haakon; daughter, Lynnay; her parents, Erik and Elma Olson; brothers, LeRoy and Woodrow Olson; sisters: Elaine, Annetta, and Laraine; grandparents; and nieces and nephews.
