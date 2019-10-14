Oct. 8, 2019
Lucille Yukel, 93, of Hutchinson, formerly Silver Lake, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Grace Bible Presbyterian Cemetery in Silver Lake. Officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Sharon Barton. Special music was “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Congregational hymns were “Borning Cry” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers were Jeremy Schmidt, Jeffrey Schmidt, Andy Pratt, Mark Pratt, Scott Pratt, Jonathan Yukel and Aaron Koktan.
Lucille Jane (Jensen)Yukel was born Aug. 4, 1926, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Jens Alfred and Louise (Andersen) Jensen. Lucille was baptized as an infant and was confirmed in her faith as a youth at Main Street Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran Church) in Hutchinson. She attended country school at District 49 near Lake Marion, graduating eighth grade. In 1944, she graduated from Hutchinson High School, followed by Teacher Training School. After teaching four years at several country schools, she worked at 3M for three years.
On Oct. 4, 1952, Lucille was united in marriage to Raleigh Yukel at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Connie, Karen, Jim, Judy and Sandy. Raleigh and Lucille made their home on the Yukel family farm, north of Silver Lake, where they milked dairy cows and raised chickens and pigs. As a farmer’s wife and mother, Lucille was busy with the children, gardening and assisting with the farm operations. After retirement in 1987, they enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii and across the country. Raleigh and Lucille shared 49 years of marriage together, until Raleigh passed away March 28, 2002.
Lucille moved to Woodstone Senior Living Community Jan. 20, 2015.
Blessed be her memory.
Lucille is survived by her daughters, Connie Yurek and husband, Doug, of Silver Lake, Karen Schmidt and husband, Gary, of Robbinsdale, Judy Pratt and husband, Ron, of San Antonio, Texas and Sandy Defries of Hutchinson; son Jim Yukel and wife, Chris, of Howard Lake; brother, Reverend Milton Jensen of Castle Rock, Colorado, brothers-in-law, George Balch Sr. of Chanhassen and Arthur Nielsen of Lakeville; sister-in-law Jeanette Price of Winter Park, Florida; grandchildren, Nicole Nickles and husband Ken, Lacy Blackstone and husband Andy, Jeremy Schmidt, Jeffrey Schmidt, Katrina Schmidt, Samantha Pierce and husband Jerad, Jonathan Yukel, Andy Pratt and wife Erin, Mark Pratt and wife Jessica, Scott Pratt and wife Courtney, Amy Bipes and Aaron Koktan and wife Stacy; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Nickles, William Nickles, Olivia Blackstone, Desiree Blackstone, Jordan Schmidt, Gabriel Pierce, Micah Pierce, Henry Pratt, Joey Pratt, Hailey Bipes and Raydon Bipes; great-great-granddaughter Evie Jo Butler; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Jens and Louise Jensen; husband Raleigh Yukel; sisters Irene Balch and Alice Nielsen; brother LeVern Jensen; sisters-in-law, Marian Yukel and Beverly Jensen; granddaughters, Alyssa Yukel and Candace Defries; nephew Daniel Balch; sons-in-law, Gregory Koktan and Mark Defries; father and mother-in-law, Adolph and Martha Yukel.
Memorials preferred to Faith Lutheran Church Upon this Rock building fund.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.