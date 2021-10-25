Oct. 20, 2021
Lucinda L. Nelson, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, at her home. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Severance Township. The Rev. Mark G. McCalib officiating. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Congregational hymn is "Amazing Grace." Special music is "In The Arms Of An Angel" by Sara McLachlan. Urn bearers are Angela Schmidt and Rebecca Rasmussen.
Lucinda LaRue Nelson was born June 11, 1955, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Norman Frank and Lola Jane (Swanson) Peterson. Lucinda was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She received her education in Brownton and was a graduate with the Brownton High School Class of 1973.
On Oct. 4, 1975, Lucinda was united in marriage to Lynn Walter Nelson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. This marriage was blessed with two children, Angela and Rebecca. Lucinda and Lynn resided in rural Hutchinson. They shared 46 years of marriage.
Lucinda was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in the production department until her retirement in January of 2011. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed motorcycling and going to Sturgis for 30 years, sewing, playing cards, rendezvous camping, horseback riding, going to garage sales, going to the flea market, collecting antiques, and especially spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
Lucinda passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, at her home, at the age of 66 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Lucinda is survived by her husband Lynn Nelson of Hutchinson; daughters, Angela Schmidt and her husband Matt, of Hutchinson, Rebecca Rasmussen and her husband Dereck, of Grand Forks, North Dakota; grandchildren, Rolin Schmidt, Braxton Schmidt, Weston Schmidt, Max Rasmussen, Ruby Rasmussen; brother Keith Peterson of Brownton; sister Pamela Middendorf and her husband Matt, of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
Lucinda was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Lola Peterson; grandchildren, Liam and Evelynn Rasmussen; brother Larry Peterson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.