Oct. 7, 2021
Luella L. Mackdanz, 94, of Silver Lake, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Layton Lemke officiating.
Luella Lorraine Mackdanz was born March 27, 1927, in Brownton. She was the daughter of Herman and Elsa (Ostermann) Hardel. Luella was baptized as an infant April 6, 1927, by Rev. Henry Weerts, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth June 8, 1941, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, by Rev. Gerhard Schmidt. She received her education at Immanuel Lutheran School and Brownton High School and was a graduate with the Brownton High School Class of 1945.
On Sept. 26, 1946, Luella was united in marriage to Donald Mackdanz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton by Rev. Gerhard Schmidt. They shared 68 years of marriage prior to the passing of Donald Feb. 9, 2015.
Luella and Donald operated the Mackdanz family farm, east of Hutchinson, until 1979, when they moved into Hutchinson. She was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing from 1968 until 1985. In 1995, Luella and Donald sold their home in Hutchinson and moved to the Village Cooperative Apartments in Hutchinson.
Luella was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton and later became a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Luella enjoyed gardening, hiking, reading, and visiting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Luella passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, at the age of 94 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Luella is survived by her nephews, R. Alfred Mackdanz of Creston, Iowa, Charles Mackdanz of Meridian, Idaho, Darrell Bach and his wife Susan, of Montgomery, Texas, George Vassos III and his wife Valerie of Westfield, Massachusetts, Douglas Vassos and his wife Hope, of Wellesley, Massachusetts; niece Joanne Parker and her husband James, of Wenatchee, Washington; many other relatives and friends.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Elsa Hardel; husband Donald Mackdanz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.