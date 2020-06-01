May 28, 2020
Luella “Lu” Taylor, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, May 28, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. For recording of the graveside service please go to the Mark Taylor's Facebook page. The Rev. JJ Morgan to officiate. Special Musicby Soloist ~Randy Koppen, Pianist ~Ann Ramey “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” Casket bearers are Adam Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Zach Baum, Kendall Wolf, and Jordan Pagel
Luella “Lu” Ann Taylor was born Sept. 23, 1936, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Adolph and Ella (Mandler) Piehl. Lu was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth Sept. 24, 1950, both at the Evangelical United Brethren Church now known as the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1954. While working full-time and raising a family, Lu furthered her education at the University of Minnesota, Mankato, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Education.
On June 17, 1960, Lu was united in marriage to Earl Taylor at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Jeffrey and Mark. Lu and Earl resided in Gaylord, for two years before moving south of Hutchinson. In 1998, they made their home in Hutchinson. Lu and Earl shared 48 years of marriage until Earl passed away April 2, 2009.
Lu was employed at the Gaylord Public Schools as a Fifth-grade teacher for six years. She then became employed at the Hutchinson Public Schools as an Elementary teacher and Special Education teacher for 25 years. She retired June 1, 1997.
Lu was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years and served in various board and committee roles. She was also a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary throughout her adult life. In recent years, she volunteered in the community, at Burns Manor and Harmony River.
Lu enjoyed weekend camping and cabin time with the family, taking trips to Jackpot Junction with Earl, shopping with her granddaughters, and taking each of her grandchildren out to McCormick’s for lunch. She took immense pleasure in making birthdays and holidays incredibly special for everyone. She loved her family including her many nieces and nephews. Her kind heart caused others to surround her and she enjoyed the uniqueness in each person.
On June 8, 2018, when Lu needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She passed away there as a result of Alzheimer’s Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Lu is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Taylor and his wife Janet, of Hutchinson, Mark Taylor and his wife Suzette, of Brownton; grandchildren, Adam Taylor (Nikki), Amber Baum (Zach), Jordan Taylor (Ann), Kirsten Wolf (Kendall), and Carrie Pagel (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Blake, Maeve, Olivia, and Baby Baum; sister-in-law Joyce Piehl of Rochester; brother-in-law Marlin Haag of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
Lu was preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Ella Piehl; husband Earl Taylor; grandchildren, Andrew Taylor and Lance Taylor; brothers, Harvey Piehl and his wife Geneva, Alvin Piehl and his wife Ruth, Lawrence Piehl and his wife Edna, Herb Piehl and his wife Marion, Ben Piehl and his wife Phyllis, and Bill Piehl; parents-in-law Floyd and Charlette Taylor; sister-in-law Bonnie Haag; and brother-in-law Lee Taylor and his wife Mary.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.