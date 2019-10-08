Oct. 4, 2019
Luella Nelson, 98, of Hutchinson, formerly Cosmos, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Steven L. Carmany, interim pastor. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were “Beautiful Savior,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers were her grandchildren, Jill Croatt, Jeff Martin, Justin Martin, Ben Nelson and Nate Nelson and great-grandsons, Joey Croatt, Eli Croatt, Noah Martin, Caden Martin and Tysen Anderson. Casket bearers were James Olson, LeRoy Olson, Robert Hoeft, Jeff Hoeft, Bruce Nelson and James Nelson.
Luella Augusta Nelson was born Dec. 7, 1920, in Kimball, Minnesota. She was the daughter of August and Anna (Mielke) Hoeft. Luella was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Kimball United Methodist Church. She received her education in Kimball and was a graduate of Kimball High School Class of 1939.
On Nov. 22, 1941, Luella was united in marriage to Harris Nelson at Kimball United Methodist Church. This marriage was blessed with two children, Linda and Dale. Luella and Harris resided on their farm in Cosmos until retiring in 1975. They shared 54 years of marriage until Harris passed away in 1996.
Luella was a loving homemaker and farm wife to her husband and children. Luella was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide group in Cosmos. She was also a member of Cosmos Senior Club, Birthday Club and Senior Meals.
Luella enjoyed embroidering, baking and watching her grandchildren play sports, especially hockey. She also enjoyed being at the lake and vacationing in Florida. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Luella needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson May 25, 2017.
Blessed be her memory.
Luella is survived by her children, Linda Martin and her husband, Rich, of Hutchinson and Dale Nelson and his wife, Samitra, of Essex Junction, Vermont; grandchildren, Jill Croatt and her husband, Paul, of Hutchinson, Jeff Martin and his wife, Dana, of Andover, Justin Martin and his wife, Kasandra, of Hutchinson, Ben Nelson of Vermont and Nate Nelson of Vermont; great-grandchildren, Joey Croatt, Eli Croatt, Noah Martin, Caden Martin and Tysen Anderson; and many other relatives and friends.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband Harris Nelson; parents August and Anna Hoeft; siblings, Erwin Hoeft, Martin Hoeft, Evelyn Abbott, Helen Olson Laitinen, Beatrice Lee, Alice Root and Carly Hoeft; and special friend Marvin Hackbarth.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.