Luella Stucke, 92

Dec. 3, 2020
Luella Irene Stucke, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away on Dec. 3 at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral was Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Shannon Campbell, singing “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “How Great Thou Art,” “The Lord’s Prayer” and “I’m But A Stranger Here.” Casketbearers were Brent Tangen, Blake Tangen, Robert Fronning, Justin Cogley, Bryce Cogley and Andrew Klamerus. Honorary casket bearers were Lori Snow, Wally Stucke Jr., Amy Fronning, James Stucke, John Stucke, Crystal Cogley and Lauren Klamerus.
Luella Irene Stucke was born on April 29, 1928, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Walter and Martha (Runke) Jaeger. Luella was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. She received her education in Pipe Lake and Boon Lake country schools, St. John’s Lutheran Church school and Hutchinson High School.
On June 17, 1945, Luella was united in marriage to Wallace Stucke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. This marriage was blessed with five children, Dale, Duane, Barbara, Cheryl and Brenda. Luella and Wallace resided and farmed in Boon Lake Township, Renville County, for 20 years. In 1965, they moved to Moorhead after her husband was promoted to district manager with Farm Bureau Insurance. They later lived in Albert Lea and Austin while Wally continued his management positions with Farm Bureau. Luella and Wallace came back to Hutchinson in 1989, to take care of her parents and Wallace retired in 1991. They shared 49 years of marriage until the passing of Wally on March 16, 1994.
Luella (fondly known as Lucy) was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her earlier years, she farmed alongside her husband, Wally, worked as a waitress and at Green Giant. She also did daycare and was a compassionate care provider for her in-laws and parents. During her lifetime, Luella taught Sunday School, was actively involved with Dorcas Club, home visits of shut-ins, Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed her volunteer work at the Thrift Shop. She and Wally also hosted an exchange student thru Rotary International while living in Albert Lea.
Lucy and Wally loved to travel. They took many trips together, and after Wally’s passing, she continued to travel with friends and family. Lucy had a passion for playing cards, especially pinochle, with friends, family and her card club and at the senior center. Any time Grandma Lucy spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially attending their events and activities brought her lots of joy. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends during the holidays, celebrating birthdays and milestones, and at the lake.
Blessed be her memory. Her warmth, generosity and welcoming spirit was felt by all who knew her.
Luella is survived by her children, Duane (Alison) Stucke of Duluth, Barbara (Gary) Tangen of Detroit Lakes, Cheryl (Steve) Cogley of Kiester, Brenda Klamerus of Bridgeview, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Karen Stucke of Brownton; grandchildren, Lori Snow, Wally Stucke Jr., James Stucke (Erin and family), John Stucke, Brent (Jessie) Tangen, Amy (Rob) Fronning, Blake (Melissa) Tangen, Justin Cogley and Crystal (Bryce) Cogley; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Joshua Snow, Dontay Stucke, Marie Eggbraaten, Jackson, Jasper, Britta and Bridgette Tangen, Ashlyn and Jacob Fronning, William, Ryker, and Mackenzie Tangen, Fynnley Cogley, Lauren and Andrew Klamerus; many other relatives and friends.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Martha Jaeger; husband, Wallace Stucke; son, Dale Stucke; grandson, Michael Stucke; parents-in-law, Ernest and Eleanor Stucke, daughter-in-law, Betty Stucke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.