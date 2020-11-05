Oct. 28, 2020
Luke R. Mulenburg, 29, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment following in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were "Amazing Grace," "On Eagle's Wings," "Go Rest High On That Mountain" and "Angel." Urn bearers were Chris Link and Derek Meier.
Luke Richard Mulenburg was born Dec. 29, 1990, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Mark and Deidre "Dedee" (Pursley) Mulenburg. Luke was baptized as an infant at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School with the Class of 2009.
He was a resident of Hutchinson his whole life. Luke worked at Jake's Pizza in Hutchinson where he delivered pizzas, then worked at the Cokato Country Club where he did lawn care and later was self-employed mowing lawns.
Luke enjoyed fishing, watching hockey and collecting coins and cards. He also enjoyed casino trips, watching movies, and watching sports, especially football and the Minnesota Wild hockey team. Luke was always an upbeat guy and loved making his family and friends laugh.
Blessed be his memory.
Luke is survived by his parents Mark and Dedee Mulenburg of Hutchinson; sister Leah Mae Mulenburg and her boyfriend Andrew Porter of Mayer; half-brother Ryan Pursley of Santa Rossa, California; nieces and nephew, Johanna, Emma and Wesley Pursley; grandparents, Donna Pursley of Litchfield, and John and Mae Mulenburg of Glencoe; special friend Nicole Goodman of Tennessee; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Luke was preceded in death by his grandpa Richard Pursley; aunt Dana VonWahlde; teammates and friends, Adam, Andrew and Aaron.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.