May 1, 2021
Lura Mae (Dibb) (Soeffker) Beckwith, 98, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, May 1, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. There won't be services.
Lura Mae (Dibb) (Soeffker) Beckwith was born Aug. 24, 1922, in Havre, Montana. She was the daughter of William H. and Leora (Marsh) Dibb. She received her education in Glencoe, graduating from Stevens Seminary.
On Nov. 13, 1948, Lura was united in marriage to Delmont D. Soeffker at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Glencoe. Lura and Delmont “Mickey” made their home in Gaylord. Their marriage was blessed with one son, Steve. Lura and Mickey shared more than three years of marriage until Mickey passed away July 11, 1952. On April 4, 1968, Lura was united in marriage to Jack Beckwith at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Glencoe. In 1979 they moved to Alexandria, then moved to Texas in 1989 and returned to Glencoe in December 2013. She was a resident at Orchard Estates in Glencoe and Jack was admitted to Glencoe Regional Health long-term care upon their return to Glencoe, where he passed away. Lura and Jack shared more than 45 years of marriage until Jack passed away Jan. 27, 2014. Lura moved to Glen Fields Living with Care in Glencoe upon its opening.
Lura worked various positions including teaching school in the Fernando School District, Minnesota Department of Employment Security, a bookkeeper for Thiele Studio, Mel ZumHofe Construction, Schlauderaff Implement, Glencoe Veterinary Clinic, and office manager for Minnesota Holstein Association. She was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Lura enjoyed a good cup of coffee, Holiday House in St. Peter, family gatherings and sharing family history, and a good game of cribbage. Family was very important to her and she treasured the time spent with them and her friends.
Lura passed away at the age of 98 years, eight months and seven days.
Blessed be her memory.
Lura is survived by her son Steve Soeffker and his significant other Linda Lindberg of Glencoe; stepchildren, Connie Nelson of Montrose, John Beckwith and his wife Cindy of Janesville, Brad Beckwith and his wife Tami of Orr; plus stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Lura was preceded in death by her parents William and Leora Dibb; husbands, Delmont “Mickey” Soeffker and Jack Beckwith; and stepson-in-law Charlie Nelson.
