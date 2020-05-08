May 6, 2020
Lyla L. Latzig, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, May 6, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside service was Friday, May 8, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Pastor Layton Lemke officiated.
Lyla Lydia Latzig was born May 8, 1927, in Benton Township. She was the daughter of Henry August and Della Anna Mathilda (Schmitz) Kohls. Lyla was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. John's United Church of Christ in Bongards. She received her education in Norwood Young America and was a graduate with the Central High School Class of 1945. Lyla furthered her education at St. Barnabas in Minneapolis, for two years achieving her Licensed Practitioner Nurse degree.
On May 12, 1948, Lyla was married to Marvin Latzig at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bongards. This marriage was blessed with four children, Lynette, Jolene, Marla, and Darren. Lyla and Marvin resided in Hutchinson. Marvin was her true love and they shared 61 years of marriage until the passing of Marvin Oct. 23, 2009.
Lyla was a dedicated, caring, and compassionate LPN at Hutchinson Community Hospital for 47 years. Lyla made lifelong friendships with the nurses she worked with.
She enjoyed dancing to old time music, gardening, reading, camping in the motorhome, and watching her birds outside the kitchen window. Lyla was a woman of strong faith and attended Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Her greatest joy came from her children, family, and the many dogs that loved to go to grandma’s house.
Lyla passed away on Wednesday, May 6, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 92 years. Blessed be her memory.
Lyla is survived by her children, Lynette Miller of Hutchinson, Jolene Devine (Ted) of Eden Prairie, Marla Schneider (Jeff) of Apple Valley, and Darren Latzig (Brenda) of Lakeville; grandchildren, Julie Miller, Matthew Miller, Kelly Lukanen, Olivia Schneider, Abby Anderson (Timm), Nicole Latzig, and Christopher Latzig; step-grandchildren, Brandon Devine, Aaron Devine, Katelyn Devine and Sean Devine (Sage); great-grandchild Courtney Williams; great-great-grandchild Maxwell Reinke; sister-in-law Bernice Kohls; and many other relatives and friends.
Lyla was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Della Kohls; husband Marvin Latzig; brothers, LeRoy Kohls, Wesley Kohls and his wife Arlene.
Memorials preferred to Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.