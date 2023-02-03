Jan. 29, 2023
Lyle A. Kulberg, 60, of Bird Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service was Thursday, Feb. 2, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Amy Karlson and the Rev. Paul Lutter. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite, singing "Come As You Are". Congregational hymns were, "Peace Like A River", "How Great Thou Art" and "Jesus Loves Me". Honorary casket bearers were, Daniel Kulberg, Ken Kulberg, Tom Bakker, Glen Pettis, Larry Willhite. Casket bearers were, Dennis (DP) Setzepfandt, Steve Zimmerman, Doug Peterson, Jeff Kodet, Dennis Berg, Jeremy Serbus, Tom Young.
Lyle Allyn Kulberg was born Feb. 28, 1962 to Duane and Oradel Kulberg of rural Hector. He filled his life with circles of people that complemented his vast interests, hobbies and employment history.
Lyle attended kindergarten through 12th grade in Hector. During his high school years, he enjoyed playing football and wrestling. He placed 4th at State his senior year while wrestling in the heavy weight division (before he was really a heavy weight). This circle is where he made cherished lifelong friends.
His next circle was during his adult life when he worked for Loftness Manufacturing. This opportunity kept him attached to the agricultural and local community that he loved and he gained knowledge in equipment manufacturing and transportation of those goods.
In early 1989, Lyle and his brother Dale, bought the grocery store in Buffalo Lake. They focused on being the local meat counter and this is where Lyle learned to be a butcher. Again, his circle of people that loved and supported him grew.
Lyle's passion was always farming. He ran part of the family farm for a period of time but there was still something missing. He missed interaction with people, so he took a job with Kibble Equipment in Bird Island and became the parts man. He knew every farmer and their equipment, often seeing them at their "best" when they were needing to get back out in the field for planting or harvest. This job held Lyle's love in the community and filled his passion to be involved in agriculture. His circle of friends grew yet to a new level.
Outside of work, Lyle had lots of hobbies and interests that kept his circles growing and ever intersecting. He enjoyed being part of the Renville Rangers Shooting Club and being out at the shooting range with people on Sundays during good weather. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and boating. He will forever be remembered for his love of riding his motorcycle. Summer was his favorite time to jump on his bike and let the wind blow through his hair, sporting a short-sleeved t-shirt, never finding a need for a jacket. He also took part in a pool league and was affectionately known as Bubba. He cherished every friendship.
He is survived by his brother, Keith Kulberg; sisters, Lorri (Dell) Kempton, Beth (Pat) Duyck; nieces and nephews, Brenda (Larry) Willhite, Anita (Glen) Pettis, Amy (Tom) Bakker, Daniel Kulberg, Conner Duyck, Madisen Duyck; and many great nieces and nephews.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Oradel Kulberg; his brother, Dale (Diane) Kulberg.
Lyle was surrounded by family when Leukemia stole him from us on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 just shy of his 61st birthday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in Lyle's memory to the American Cancer Society - Leukemia research or to Hope Lodge to try to help other families fighting this terrible disease.
