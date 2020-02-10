Feb. 7, 2020
Lyle (Rick) Johnson, 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Litchfield Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Lyle Richard Johnson, son of Carl and Marie (Beebe) Johnson, was born July 24, 1947, in Webster City, Iowa. As an "old Iowa farm boy," he grew up on the family farm and graduated from Webster City High School in 1965. He was active in the Hamilton County 4H program during school, winning numerous awards and trips. He continued his interest and education in ag sciences at Iowa State University where he received his undergraduate and master’s degrees. Rick went on to attend (and played basketball) at Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis where he met his future wife.
On Aug. 1, 1970, Rick married Linda Schroeder in Bloomington. They moved to Litchfield in 1972, where he worked as a feed salesman for Land ‘O Lakes and later Munson Feeds in Howard Lake. He and Linda raised their three children in Litchfield. Rick enjoyed being a part of a small-town community and served on the board for the Public Utilities Commission and was also a member, and former elder, at Litchfield Christian Church.
Rick was passionate about sports and loved coaching youth basketball where he acquired his nickname "Big Daddy." He was an avid Dragon fan and faithfully attended and was "vocally encouraging" at all of his children’s sporting events. Despite his Iowa Hawkeye upbringing, Rick eventually saw the light and converted to maroon and gold and was a long time season ticket holder and supporter of Golden Gopher athletics. His other hobbies included reading, music, playing cards, collecting pottery pieces and traveling, which he and Linda did extensively.
He is survived by his spouse Linda Johnson of Litchfield; children, Ben (Nancy) Johnson of Orono, Josh (Dayna) Johnson of Minnetrista and Laura Doege of Chaska; grandchildren, Charlie Johnson, William Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Faith Doege, Caleb Doege, Madison Doege and Aubree Doegel; and brother Marvin (Joyce) Burke of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Shirley Greufe.
Memorials to Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis are preferred in lieu of flowers.
