Dec. 19, 2022
Lyle Clinton Thornquist, 86, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center. A private graveside service for the immediate family will take place on Dec. 30, to be followed by a public celebration of life in the spring.
Lyle was born to Lyle and Esther (Peterson) Thornquist on a farm in Todd County near Little Sauk on Sept. 2, 1936. He was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church and confirmed at Little Sauk Lutheran Church. He attended District 92 Country school and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1954.
After graduation, he took a job at Bob’s Electric and worked for Uncle Bob George for seven years. In Feb. 1959, he married Beverly Owens at the Catholic Church Rectory in Osakis. In Nov. of that year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Christine. The family moved to Litchfield in Jan. of 1962 so Lyle could take a job in an electrical shop. That Oct., the family was completed with son, Douglas. While working at the electrical shop, Lyle joined the Electrical Workers Union, IBEW #292. In 1965, he began traveling to several jobs in central and southern Minnesota. He then became involved in Union affairs and served eight years as an officer and seven years as an employee of the Union as a Business Representative. He retired in Sept. 1998 after 36 years of service. In 1981, the couple purchased a cabin on Lake Koronis. They moved there as a year-round home in 1987. In 1999, they moved back to Litchfield.
During his downtime, Lyle enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, yard and garden work, reading books and newspapers, completing daily crossword puzzles, and up until just a few years ago, rode his bicycle for exercise and recreation.
Preceding Lyle in death were his parents; his sister Ellen Shaner; parents-in-law, Douglas “Buck” and Wilma Owens.
Left to cherish Lyle’s memory are his wife Beverly; his children, Christine (Leonard) Maxson and Douglas Thornquist; grandson Benjamin Bode; his sister Jeanette Goetsch.
Memorial donations can be made in Lyle’s name to Ecumen Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.