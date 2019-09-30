Sept. 27, 2019
Lynda Joyce Torgerson, 67, passed away at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington the evening of Friday, Sept. 27. Memorial service will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arlington. A time for gathering of family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service time, at the church. Lunch will follow the service. The Rev. Deborah Dawson will officiate the service. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Lynda was born in Gaylord Aug. 3, 1952. She was the first child born to Eli and Virginia (Trebelhorn) Bengson. Lynda was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop Sept. 7, 1952, and later confirmed in her faith May 29, 1966. She lived in Winthrop and went to school there until her junior year. She moved to Litchfield with her family in October 1968 and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1970. She studied to be a radiology technician at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield.
She started dating Paul Torgerson in 1973. They were married Aug. 21, 1976, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They shared 39 years of marriage. Their daughter Jennifer was born in 1982 and Katie followed shortly after in 1984.
Lynda was an amazing mother. Many of her daughters’ friends thought of her as a second mother to them. She always had an open door and was there for any of them who needed anything. Lynda always said that she felt blessed with so many friends and relatives whom she loved very much.
She is survived by four daughters, Patrice O’Hanlon of Minneapolis, Jennifer (Jason) Quast of Arlington, Kathryn (Kraig) Husfeldt of Gaylord and Chrissy Haggenmiller of Arlington; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie and Molly O’Hanlon, Isabelle Kamps, Kiley Quast, Mason and Lucas Husfeldt and Morgan and Paige Haggenmiller; one great-granddaughter Avah Larson; brother Robert (Tracey) Bengson; brother-in-law James (Barbara) Torgerson; many nieces and nephews; two aunts and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Torgerson; parents Eli and Virginia Bengson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Floyd and Gertrude Torgerson; brother-in-law Larry Torgerson; niece Stephanie Sipprell; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.