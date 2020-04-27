April 25, 2020
Lynnette L. Peterson, 70, died Saturday, April 25 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota. A prayer service will be live streamed on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the obituary page on johnsonhagglund.com
Lynnette Lois Peterson the daughter of Walter and Kathleen (Snelson) Schulz was born Nov. 9, 1949 in Winnebago. She grew up and went to grade school in rural Vernon Center. Lynnette graduated from Amboy High School in 1967. She continued her education at Mankato State College. On March 22, 1969 she was united in marriage to Jack Peterson in Vernon Center. When Jack returned from his military service, they made their home in Mankato until moving to Raymond in 1976. They moved to Litchfield in 1998 and she was the Director of Senior Dining and Meals on Wheels for many years. In October of 2008 she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and eventually moved to Harmony River Center in Hutchinson. Lynnette was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield and active at St. John’s Lutheran Church when they lived in Raymond. She enjoyed doing home improvement projects, trips to Menard’s, shopping for jewelry and makeup, and spending time with her grandkids.
Lynnette is survived by her children; Nathan (Darla) Peterson of St. Cloud, Nick (Anna) Peterson of Minneapolis and Naomi (Chris) Opjorden of Litchfield; grandchildren; Olivia Peterson, Maddie Peterson, Leo Peterson, Violet Peterson, Viveka Opjorden, Elsa Opjorden, Ila Opjorden and Torfinn Opjorden. She is also survived by her sister Lavonne (John) Wilness of Lake Crystal, former brother-in-law Fred Rennpferd; niece Karla Caldwell and nephew Dave Rennpferd.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jack.
