Jan. 15, 2023
Lynn M. Bening, 68, of Hutchinson, passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 15, at Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud. Lynn was a beloved mother, grandmother and sister and will forever be remembered. A Celebration of Life Service will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Lynn was born March 8, 1954 to Robert and Phyllis (Macoy) Koenig in Litchfield. Lynn grew up in and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1972. Following graduation, Lynn began a lifelong career in manufacturing and was blessed with three children who were her world. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, researching family genealogy, needlepoint, cross stitching, attending plays, and collecting loons. She loved nature and was a member of The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
She is survived by her children, son, Brandon (Jennifer) Benson of Spicer, daughter, Bridget Hanson of Hutchinson, son, Brad (Jessi) Bening of Dassel; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers, Robert (Pat) Koenig and family of Motley, Jim (Missie) Koenig of Lake Elmo; sister-n-law, Pat Koenig of Fairfax Station, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phyllis Koenig; and her brother Stephen Koenig of Fairfax Station, Virginia.