March 13, 2023
Lynn L. Lambrecht, 67, of Owatonna, formerly of Montgomery, died peacefully with her loving husband at her side at her home in Owatonna on Monday, March 13. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at FaithPoint Lutheran Church (1510 270th St., New Prague) with the Rev. Dr. Steve Trewartha officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. at church on Saturday. Lunch will follow the service at church.
Lynn was born on Sept. 23, 1955 in Gaylord, to Loren and Lois (Kelm) Lade. She grew up in Brownton and graduated from High School in Minneapolis. She completed her bachelor’s degree at St. Cloud State University. Numbers were important throughout Lynn’s life and she worked in various jobs in the financial industry and was currently still active.
She married her soulmate, Dennis H. Lambrecht, on Jan. 22, 2010 at the Le Sueur County Courthouse. Lynn was a woman who was always on the go and passionate about everything she chose to support. She was dedicated to her faith and served on the church boards at both Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and FaithPoint Lutheran Church in New Prague. She was a very proud member of the Hutchinson Ambassadors, a branch of the Chamber of Commerce, the Hutchinson Rotary, and a member of Montgomery’s Public Works Advisory Board.
Lynn was positive and encouraging, always available for anyone in need. Her family was her top priority and she was active with her children in all their endeavors, playing volleyball with her sons and daughter and pickleball with her grandkids! She was the brightest spot in the room, filling it with light, laughter, and positive energy. She remained active throughout her life, playing volleyball and softball in her younger years and pickleball more recently. She thoroughly enjoyed cards and games and was always teaching or learning a new card game with her grandchildren. She was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed many trips exploring the open roads. She also enjoyed the special time with her mother on their day trips. Her beautiful smile that lit up her face and infected everyone with the zest for life that she exuded will be missed by all who knew her.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Dennis of Owatonna; children, Cris (Mark) Thompson of Menahga, Dan (Julie) Sturges of Owatonna, Matthew Sturges (Jamie Mahoney) of Hutchinson, Jennifer (Jason) Silverman of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Carrington (Maui), Alexander, Madeleine, Landen, Alivia, Logan, Lexi, Leighton, Stella, Hazel; mother, Lois Klitzke of Hutchinson; brother, Lonny Lade of Elkton, Florida; sister, Lori (Richard) Gherardi of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Linda Klitzke of Hutchinson.
She is preceded in death by her father, Loren Lade; brothers, Lance Lade and Larry Klitzke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to FaithPoint Lutheran Church. bruzekfuneralhome.com